Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $49.35. 373,090 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 25,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $1,205,807.20. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 432,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $20,772,098.56. Insiders have sold 669,837 shares of company stock worth $32,117,423 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 18.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the third quarter valued at $15,728,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 15.7% during the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 93,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

