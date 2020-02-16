Lido Advisors LLC Has $4.88 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $155.75 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $162.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.55 and a 200-day moving average of $152.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

