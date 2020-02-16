Lido Advisors LLC Has $7.11 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 723,775 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,936,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 309,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after acquiring an additional 306,997 shares in the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $234.64 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $169.27 and a 52 week high of $234.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.19 and a 200-day moving average of $201.42.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

