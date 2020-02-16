Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $167.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $144.25 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

