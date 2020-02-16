Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.67.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its holdings in Linde by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,068. The firm has a market cap of $120.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Linde has a one year low of $166.07 and a one year high of $227.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.77 and a 200 day moving average of $200.06.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

