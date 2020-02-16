Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,030,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 9,960,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Shares of NYSE LGF.A traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,436 shares. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

LGF.A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research upped their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

