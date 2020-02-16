LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. William Blair started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,123 shares of company stock worth $2,487,420. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 78,679 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $10,448,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

