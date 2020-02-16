Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 36,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,719,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,001 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Logitech International by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Logitech International by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after buying an additional 126,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 55,257 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,500,000. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.00. 188,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,476. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.33. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

