Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

LOOP has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Loop Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

LOOP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,932 shares. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Loop Industries will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 88.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after acquiring an additional 769,895 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Loop Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Loop Industries by 177.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 406,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 259,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Loop Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

