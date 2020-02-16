LTO Network Price Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. LTO Network has a market cap of $13.49 million and $3.61 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One LTO Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMax and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.16 or 0.02805418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00233623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00146824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021961 BTC.

LTO Network Token Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,398,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,645,326 tokens. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

