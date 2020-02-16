Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.17.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $254.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.96. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $256.80.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,042 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $2,563,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 45,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

