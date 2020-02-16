Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.06% of Lumber Liquidators worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,931,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.91. 1,736,262 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lumber Liquidators from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

