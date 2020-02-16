Lympo (LYM) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.19 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Lympo has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $68,029.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, HADAX, IDEX and Allbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.70 or 0.03085434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00239958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00045928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00149965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022399 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HADAX, IDEX, Kucoin, Fatbtc, Gate.io, Cobinhood and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.