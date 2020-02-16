Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Acquires 2,460 Shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. SeaChange International makes up 0.1% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SeaChange International worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

SEAC stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaChange International will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

SeaChange International Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

