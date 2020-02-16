Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Buys 7,500 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Sanofi accounts for 6.5% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $31,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of SNY opened at $49.93 on Friday. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.