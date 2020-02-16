Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 605 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Linde by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Cfra upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.67.

NYSE:LIN opened at $222.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.06. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $166.07 and a 12 month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.