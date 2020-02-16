Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,488,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 990,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $110.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.62. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

