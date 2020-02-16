Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 956.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $21.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

