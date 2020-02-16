Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $235,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Visa by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after acquiring an additional 783,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $171,558,000 after acquiring an additional 706,744 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $210.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.62 and its 200 day moving average is $184.01. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $143.18 and a 1 year high of $210.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

