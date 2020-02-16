Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 126 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $339.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $274.10 and a 12-month high of $339.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

