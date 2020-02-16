Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after buying an additional 629,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,936,000 after buying an additional 76,432 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 2,162.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,252,000 after buying an additional 1,651,668 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cummins by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 920,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,710,000 after buying an additional 93,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Cummins by 7.7% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 878,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 62,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

Cummins stock opened at $166.78 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

