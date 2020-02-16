Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,162 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,311. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Shares of MAR opened at $144.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.36. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $116.85 and a 12 month high of $153.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

