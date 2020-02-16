Martin Salinas Acquires 1,750 Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Stock

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Director Martin Salinas purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,335.00.

Shares of NYSE NBLX opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $40.30.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $190.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.6878 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.02%. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

NBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $45,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

