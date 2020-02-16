Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

MRE stock opened at C$13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$9.33 and a 1 year high of C$14.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.86.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

