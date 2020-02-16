Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of Masimo worth $20,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

MASI opened at $183.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.28. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $184.45.

In other Masimo news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $1,319,690.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,378 shares of company stock worth $12,225,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

