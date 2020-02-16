Materion Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Materion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Materion has a payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $59.63. Materion has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $71.97.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $281,234.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,234.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

