Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet cut Materion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of Materion stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $53.06. 136,351 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63. Materion has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $71.97.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $281,234.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,234.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,486,000 after acquiring an additional 178,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 793,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,194,000 after acquiring an additional 44,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,063,000 after acquiring an additional 46,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

