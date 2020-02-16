Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

Mattel stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Mattel has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

MAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

