Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) PT Raised to $15.00 at Cfra

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Cfra from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Mattel stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. Mattel has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Mattel will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Mattel by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Mattel by 550.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

