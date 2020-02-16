MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Holdings Reduced by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,589 shares during the quarter. MAXIMUS comprises approximately 1.9% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services owned 0.10% of MAXIMUS worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MAXIMUS by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,300,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,550,000 after acquiring an additional 126,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in MAXIMUS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in MAXIMUS by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 818,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,922,000 after acquiring an additional 114,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in MAXIMUS by 2,405.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 463,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 445,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,666,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of MMS opened at $73.11 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.50.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

