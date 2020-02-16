McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,420,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 38,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 542.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 638,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 538,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Shares of MUX opened at $1.14 on Friday. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $3.80 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.