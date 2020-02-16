Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Medpace accounts for about 0.6% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,914,000 after purchasing an additional 406,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $899,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEDP opened at $97.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.13. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $98.70.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

