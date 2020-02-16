MEET.ONE Price Down 32% This Week (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX and BigONE. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $992,432.00 and approximately $624,966.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 32% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $279.01 or 0.02844946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00237436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00147579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021996 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

