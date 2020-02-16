Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Meili Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGU) traded down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.92, 130,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 163% from the average session volume of 49,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter.

Meili Inc develops and operates a fashion e-commerce platform which enables women to find personalized clothing and skin care products. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beijing, China.

