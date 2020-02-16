Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Mercury General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40. Mercury General has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Mercury General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

