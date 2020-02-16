Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) Short Interest Update

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,100 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 533,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,867,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 152,080 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MACK traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,152. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.