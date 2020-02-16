metalCORP (CVE:MTC) Trading Down 20%

metalCORP Limited (CVE:MTC)’s stock price traded down 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 59,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 202,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

metalCORP Company Profile (CVE:MTC)

MetalCorp Limited, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Northwestern Ontario region of Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, molybdenum, rhenium, platinum, diamond, and base metals. The company has 100% interests in the Hemlo East property, Black Bear Gold property, Big Lake property, Greater North Rock property, Pickle Lake (Gold) property, and River Gold (Gold) and Moly (Molybdenum) property.

