Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,112,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,226,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,443 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,891,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,163,000 after purchasing an additional 333,347 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,410,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,482,000 after purchasing an additional 332,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 208,528 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEOH traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $33.63. 321,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Methanex has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $62.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

