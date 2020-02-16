MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. MetroCity Bankshares’ rating score has declined by 79.6% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $17.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MetroCity Bankshares an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have commented on MCBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hovde Group downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

MCBS opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38. MetroCity Bankshares has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $19.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

