MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

MMT opened at $6.25 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

