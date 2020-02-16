MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Shares of MGM opened at $31.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.