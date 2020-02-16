Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Short Interest Update

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,240,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 31,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 63,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,316,000 after purchasing an additional 51,466 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $4,496,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,528 shares. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.79.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

