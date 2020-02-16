Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Market Cap Hits $123,642.00

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded up 26.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. Miners’ Reward Token has a market capitalization of $123,642.00 and $64.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.51 or 0.03016510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00235707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00144638 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022152 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official website is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token . Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

