Mithril Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.62 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Mithril has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, OKEx and ZB.COM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009077 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001731 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000265 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000477 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, DigiFinex, BitForex, CoinExchange, FCoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

