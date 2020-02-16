Mithril (MITH) Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Mithril token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bithumb, DigiFinex and ZB.COM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009727 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012759 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001753 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000493 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DigiFinex, BitForex, Gate.io, CoinExchange, OKEx, FCoin, ZB.COM, Bithumb, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

