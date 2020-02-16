Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,506 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 3,607.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $3,261,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $3,354,500.00. Insiders have sold 207,916 shares of company stock worth $21,550,901 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $118.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.48 and a beta of 2.00. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Leerink Swann raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.