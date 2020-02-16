Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,609,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 672,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 594,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 166,309 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,644,000 after buying an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated an “average” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.97.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $62.76 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

