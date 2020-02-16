Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,147. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Model N has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $35.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.26 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $522,135.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,064,820.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laura Selig sold 3,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $109,373.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,062 shares of company stock worth $927,086 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Model N by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Model N during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

