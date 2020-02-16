Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.07. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $5.34 on Friday, reaching $137.98. 2,264,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,858. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $108.93 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.30. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.36.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

