Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued an update on its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.07. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.
Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $5.34 on Friday, reaching $137.98. 2,264,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,858. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $108.93 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.30. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.
Mohawk Industries Company Profile
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).
Featured Article: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.