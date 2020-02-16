Moin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $231.00 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Moin has a market capitalization of $51,594.00 and approximately $231.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Moin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001311 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,969,580 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.